Join the Greenfield Concert Band for a whirlwind musical staycation Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in

the Greenfield Performing Arts Center, 4800 S. 60th St.

Greenfield Concert Band’s Winter Concert will feature an array of transporting pieces, including

Adam Gorb’s “Awayday,” Frank Ticheli’s soaring “Amazing Grace” and Leonard Bernstein’s

effervescent “Overture to Candide.” The evening’s lineup will also include brass and saxophone

ensemble pieces sure to help you shake off your winter blues.

Admission to all 2017-18 Greenfield Concert Band performances is free of charge. Donations to

the band will be accepted at the event. A raffle of over $2,000 worth of tickets, gifts and prizes

from area businesses and attractions will also take place during and after the concert.