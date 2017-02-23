Greenfield Concert Band Celebrates Music of Mexico

Event time: 7pm

Leave your greenery at home this St. Patrick’s Day and join the Greenfield Concert Band

for a musical fiesta Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. in the Whitnall High School Auditorium,

5000 S. 116 th St. in Greenfield.

This year’s FREE Spring Concert features a dazzling array of pieces celebrating the rich

cultures of Mexico and Spain. Led by conductor Kelly Schultz, the band brings to life H.

Owen Reed’s “La Fiesta Mexicana,” Aaron Copland’s “El Salon Mexico,” wind band

standard “Amparito Roca” and more.

Admission to all 201617Greenfield Concert Band performances is free of charge.

Donations to the band are encouraged and will be accepted at the door. A raffle of over

$3,200.00 worth of tickets and merchandise from Milwaukeearea

businesses will also take place before and after the concert.

–

The Greenfield Concert Band is composed of professional and amateur adult musicians

from throughout the southeastern Wisconsin area. Formed in 2013 with the intent to

provide the Greenfield community with positive and memorable musical experiences, the

501(c)(3) organization is currently celebrating its fourth performance season.

More information about the Greenfield Concert Band can be found at

Facebook.com/GreenfieldConcertBand or GreenfieldConcertBand.org.

