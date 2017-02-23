Greenfield Concert Band Celebrates Music of Mexico
Whitnall High School 5000 S. 116th St., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53288
Event time: 7pm
Leave your greenery at home this St. Patrick’s Day and join the Greenfield Concert Band
for a musical fiesta Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. in the Whitnall High School Auditorium,
5000 S. 116 th St. in Greenfield.
This year’s FREE Spring Concert features a dazzling array of pieces celebrating the rich
cultures of Mexico and Spain. Led by conductor Kelly Schultz, the band brings to life H.
Owen Reed’s “La Fiesta Mexicana,” Aaron Copland’s “El Salon Mexico,” wind band
standard “Amparito Roca” and more.
Admission to all 201617Greenfield Concert Band performances is free of charge.
Donations to the band are encouraged and will be accepted at the door. A raffle of over
$3,200.00 worth of tickets and merchandise from Milwaukeearea
businesses will also take place before and after the concert.
–
The Greenfield Concert Band is composed of professional and amateur adult musicians
from throughout the southeastern Wisconsin area. Formed in 2013 with the intent to
provide the Greenfield community with positive and memorable musical experiences, the
501(c)(3) organization is currently celebrating its fourth performance season.
More information about the Greenfield Concert Band can be found at
Facebook.com/GreenfieldConcertBand or GreenfieldConcertBand.org.
