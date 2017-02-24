Greensky Bluegrass w/Cris Jacobs

Event time: 8pm

Greensky Bluegrass

+ special guest Cris Jacobs

Friday, March 17

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

A St. Patrick’s Day Party with one of the premiere live bands in the country, Greensky Bluegrass has forged a defiant, powerful sound that, while rooted in classic string band Americana, extends outwards with a fearless, exploratory zeal.