Greensky Bluegrass w/Cris Jacobs

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Greensky Bluegrass

+ special guest Cris Jacobs

Friday, March 17

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

A St. Patrick’s Day Party with one of the premiere live bands in the country, Greensky Bluegrass has forged a defiant, powerful sound that, while rooted in classic string band Americana, extends outwards with a fearless, exploratory zeal.

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
