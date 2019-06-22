Grendel: Ascending the Abyss 2019

The Dutch band Grendel is stopping in Milwaukee on their north American tour. Sanctuary Festival is presenting the show. They are touring with Striplicker from CA, Canadian synth wave act, Glass Apple Bonzai and Esoterik from OK.

DJs and special guest will be announced!

TICKETS:

$15 GA

$29 VIP seated (only seats in live area, this is separate from the Grendel VIP package - this is just to the VIP with its own bartender and guaranteed seat an early entry)

Get tickets here: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/grendel-club-anything-the-local-tickets/9491075?pl=mush&fbclid=IwAR01JqsvTRYED75beXTByWAEHNcTymo5YzrW-FZdpri-fcpA_5geZ193Wac

The local

Club Anything

807 S 5th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204