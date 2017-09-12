Greta Van Fleet w/ Welles

Event time: 8pm

What a difference a great frontman can make. With his kinetic moves and magnificent wail, Joshua Kiszka has helped make his Michigan-born band Greta Van Fleet one of the most buzzed-about young bands in hard rock. Joined in the band by his brother Samuel on bass and keyboards and his brother Jacob on guitar, as well as drummer Daniel Wagner, he rips through four wild songs on their group’s new EP, Black Smoke Rising , released this spring. The hype around the band has been so great that they’ve sold out every show on their latest tour—including this one at the Rave.