Group for parents with children who have mental health challenges

What is it?

Parents make decisions about telling others about their child’s mental health challenges: whether to tell, who to tell, what to say, how to say it…

Starting the Conversation (STC) is a 4-session program that gives parents the tools to make these decisions.

We need Parents to help our Study!

We are studying whether this program is effective in helping parents make decisions.

You will fill out 3 surveys about yourself, your child, and your feelings about our child’s challenges. Participants are eligible for $80 in Amazon gift cards.

Participants must be available to meet during the following times. Child care will be available upon request.

August 22nd: 6-7:30

August 29th: 6-7:30

September 5th: 6-7:30

Final date tbd, based on participant availability

Who can participate?

Parents/Caregivers of a child (ages 3-10) with mental health challenges.

Who do you contact?

If you are interested, please contact Sarah Reed at Sarah.Reed@RogersHospital.org or 414-865-2606