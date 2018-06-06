Group Sound Healing

Lee Ann opens a space for self-healing, reflection, relaxation, and rejuvenation.

Singing bowls have been used for centuries as a tool for shifting into meditative states and emotional quietude. Research has found that specific gemstone-infused crystal bowls resonate with powerful healing properties. Thes bowls were designed to amplify our natural bio-frequencies for healing and balancing at every level. Upon first listening to this extraordinary music, many report an immediate and profound sense of soothing calm, relaxation, and centering.

Give yourself the gift of healing during this very interesting time—elevating your spirit and expanding your consciousness.

Please bring blankets or yoga mat and pillows for comfort to lie on the floor. Chairs available if you prefer to sit.