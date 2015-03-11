Group Therapy Band

Henry & Wanda's (Racine) 501 6th St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Event time: 8pm-12am

The Group Therapy Band provides high quality music entertainment.  Blending elements of soul, funk, reggae, R&B, and guitar-heavy rock with the raw power and emotion of the blues, they’ve been winning over audiences and generally rocking the house since 1993.  Visit http://www.whatsroydoing.com/  for additional information.  No Cover!

Price: free

Info
Henry & Wanda's (Racine) 501 6th St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
Live Music/Performance
