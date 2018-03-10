Grow Like A Pro: Vegetable Garden Design

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Growing your own fruits and vegetables can be incredibly rewarding. If planned right, you can enjoy a fruitful garden without having to spend hours tending it. In this workshop, we will create a customized edible garden blueprint, which will provide four seasons of homegrown produce.

For adults | $10 (Nonmembers: $15)

Info
Education, Workshops / Classes / Groups
