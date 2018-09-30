Guest Artist: Ken Thomson, Jazz Sextet

Light Recital Hall 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190

Ken Thomson, a staple of New York City’s contemporary music and jazz communities, is widely regarded for his ability to blend a rich variety of influences and styles into his own musical language while maintaining a voice unmistakably his own. Embracing the combination of complexity in harmony, rhythm, and form while adding a punk-rock aesthetic, Thomson stands alone in his unique corner of today’s multifaceted musical world.

Info
Light Recital Hall 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190 View Map
Concerts
