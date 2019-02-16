Guest Artist, Otis Murphy, saxophone with Haruko Murphy, piano perform a concert on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm in Light Recital Hall. Otis Murphy is a professor of saxophone at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and will be joined by his wife, pianist Haruko Murphy.

Tickets are $8 general public/$6 Over 65/$5.50 under 18 and UW-W students

http://info.music.indiana.edu/faculty/current/murphy-otis.shtml

Tickets for any and all of these events can be purchased by calling 262-472-2222, going online to tickets.uww.edu, by visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box Office, or the Information Services Desk in the University Center.