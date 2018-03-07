Guest Speaker Mollie Ferguson at MIAD
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
MIAD alumna and furniture maker in California shares details about her career. Free and open to the public.
This program supports Chair^5: Five Perspectives on Form, Function and Innovation, a highly interactive and experimental furniture exhibition co-produced by the Chipstone Foundation and MIAD. On view in the Brooks Stevens Gallery through March 3.
Misc. Events, Visual Arts