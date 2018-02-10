Guinness & Chocolate: Concert Celebration

Saturday, February 10, 2018

CelticMKE Center | 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53213

*Limited Number of Tickets Available*

$10 in advance // $15 at the door

7:00 pm doors // 8:00 pm concert

Featuring:

Frogwater

Frogwater, a Milwaukee based duo, brings a mix of Americana, Old-Time, Bluegrass, Ragtime & Celtic music to their high enery shows. Their intoxicating energy and style on stage is sure to engage crowds and create a festive atmosphere. They've performed regularly at Milwaukee Irish Fest, Summerfest, Bastile Days and Rainbow Summer. They've won the Best Band in the "Bluegrass & Country" category in the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards twice!

Jimmy Callahan

Jimmy Callahan is the Guinness Brewery Ambassador & Certified Cicerone and is based out of Chicago. He'll be the official emcee for the evening and will offer up some advice & education on the Irish originated beer.

Guinness Products for only $4.00!

Multiple Guinness products will be available to purchase throughout the evening! Bring your friends; socialize with some great tasting beer before the start of the concert! After all, it's only 4 days until Valentine's Day. Celebrate your single-ness with your squad. If you're taken, come on out for a date night! Experience Ireland's finest beers with some fine chocolate.

Indulgence Chocolatiers

Milwaukee's Indulgence Chocolatiers will sample some fantastic selections of chocolate and have limited supplies of Valentine chocolates available for sale. Jimmy Callahan will also play matchmaker and pair select chocolates with Guinness beers.