More than 75performers from 19 countries will flock to the Wilson Center this weekend forits annual Guitar Festival. On Friday and Saturday, the venue will hostsemi-final and final competitions in four categories—Classical, Fingerstyle,Jazz and Rock-Blues—all of which are free and open to the public. The eventwill also feature three nights of headliners: The Beijing Guitar Duo onThursday, Aug. 17; Antoine Dufour and Mike Dawes on Friday, Aug. 18; and KevinEubanks (longtime guitarist for Jay Leno’s Tonight Show Band) on Saturday, Aug.19.