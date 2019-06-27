Guitars for Vets 21 Guitar Salute

In observance of National PTSD Awareness Day, Guitars for Vets hosts a free concert event featuring performances from 21 bands and singer-songwriters. In the military, the 21-gun salute honors our flag and the fallen. Guitars for Vets honors veterans whose lives have been lost due to the complications of PTSD with the 21 Guitar Salute. In addition, this event celebrates the establishment of Guitars for Vets’ 100th Chapter in Mequon.