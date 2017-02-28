In the H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art: Rebecca Keller's two-part art exhibit

Event time: The exhibit runs from March 6 through April 22 but will be closed March 20-26 for spring break. Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (with additional Thursday hours from 6 to 8 p.m.), and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art will hold a free opening reception for Rebecca Keller’s latest two-part art exhibit from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

The event is open to the public, and no advance registration is needed. The gallery is located on the campus of Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The first installation, “What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Objects and Memory,” is a poetic and multisensory installation that is meant to transcend Keller’s personal loss to engage the arc of memory, growth, joy, and a meditation on what is left behind.

The second part of the exhibit, “A Dangerous Proposition”, offers observations about the stresses of education and the people who dedicate themselves to teaching.

The exhibit runs from March 6 through April 22 but will be closed March 20-26 for spring break. Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (with additional Thursday hours from 6 to 8 p.m.), and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Visit www.carthage.edu/art-gallery for more information.