Half Round Braid - Advanced Kumihimo

Saturday Oct 21st 1pm – 4pm

This pattern produces a beautiful flat braid with one side being slightly rounded. An interesting chevron pattern runs down the center. It works best with wider threads, yarns and ribbons. This braid can be very effectively embellished with beads after braiding. Make a key chain or necklace using this technique. We will use 2 colors of nylon cord. Pre-requisite: Intro to Kumihimo. We will make a necklace so time does not allow teaching basic principles. Materials provided by instructor include: Braiding material; Keychain handout; end caps; bail. Materials fee $6.00 for a keychain OR $10.00 for necklace. Materials to bring: Kumihimo disk, glue, weight, bobbins (from basic class)

Class: 3 hours; limited to 8 Appropriate for ages 13+

Class Fee $35

