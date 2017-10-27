Halloween Contest Karaoke Night
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Mezcalero Friday Special Halloween Karaoke Night
Friday Oct. 27 Starting 8 PM
You are invited to attend our Halloween theme Karaoke night with Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald.
We will have prizes for:
1.Best Costume
2.Sexiest Costume
3.Scariest Costume
Come and Join us for a fun fun night!
To reserve your table in advance:
414-897-8296
Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1
Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, DJs & Karaoke, Misc. Events