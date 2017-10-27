Halloween Contest Karaoke Night

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Mezcalero Friday Special Halloween Karaoke Night

Friday Oct. 27 Starting 8 PM

You are invited to attend our Halloween theme Karaoke night with Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald.

We will have prizes for:

1.Best Costume

2.Sexiest Costume

3.Scariest Costume

Come and Join us for a fun fun night!

To reserve your table in advance:

414-897-8296

Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1

