Halloween Donation Drive Saturday, October 27

Please join Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter for our Halloween Spooktakular Donation Drive, Saturday, October 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the shelter - 4300 South Howell Avenue in Milwaukee.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/276419153209847/

Bring a donation. Enjoy free cookies & punch!

*Tarot card and palm readings 11 am to 2 pm*

PIES FOR PURRS ON SALE: Prices are $25 for a 9” inch pie and $6 for a mini pie.

Homemade jam will also be for sale! Jams are 8 oz each - $6 per jar. All organic ingredients and raw sugar, no preservatives or additives. Xylitol is the sugar-free substitute used.

Donation Drive Wish List:

NOTE: We are no longer feeding Purina Kitten/Cat Chow due to ingredient change.

And please no generic food.

• Kitten or Adult Food (dry): Purina Pro Plan, IAMS, Chicken Soup for the Kitten/Cat Lover's Soul, and Nutro Max

• Kitten Fancy Feast canned cat food-turkey flavor only (can be purchased at Petco, PetSmart, Pet World, or Pet Supplies Plus)

• Adult Fancy Feast Grilled or Classic canned cat food

• Jars of chicken baby food, Gerber or Beechnut brands

• 30 gallon drawstring heavy duty trash bags

• Bleach-must contain 8.25% sodium hypochlorite, no scented or splashless

• Antibacterial Hand Soap

• Vinyl (or Latex) disposable gloves, powder-free preferred

• Paper Towel

• Clay Cat Litter

• Hand Sanitizer

• Quart-size Ziploc bags