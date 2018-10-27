Halloween Donation Drive Saturday, October 27
Second Hand Purrs 4300 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Please join Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter for our Halloween Spooktakular Donation Drive, Saturday, October 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the shelter - 4300 South Howell Avenue in Milwaukee.
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/276419153209847/
Bring a donation. Enjoy free cookies & punch!
*Tarot card and palm readings 11 am to 2 pm*
PIES FOR PURRS ON SALE: Prices are $25 for a 9” inch pie and $6 for a mini pie.
Homemade jam will also be for sale! Jams are 8 oz each - $6 per jar. All organic ingredients and raw sugar, no preservatives or additives. Xylitol is the sugar-free substitute used.
Donation Drive Wish List:
NOTE: We are no longer feeding Purina Kitten/Cat Chow due to ingredient change.
And please no generic food.
• Kitten or Adult Food (dry): Purina Pro Plan, IAMS, Chicken Soup for the Kitten/Cat Lover's Soul, and Nutro Max
• Kitten Fancy Feast canned cat food-turkey flavor only (can be purchased at Petco, PetSmart, Pet World, or Pet Supplies Plus)
• Adult Fancy Feast Grilled or Classic canned cat food
• Jars of chicken baby food, Gerber or Beechnut brands
• 30 gallon drawstring heavy duty trash bags
• Bleach-must contain 8.25% sodium hypochlorite, no scented or splashless
• Antibacterial Hand Soap
• Vinyl (or Latex) disposable gloves, powder-free preferred
• Paper Towel
• Clay Cat Litter
• Hand Sanitizer
• Quart-size Ziploc bags