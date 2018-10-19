Halloween Legends and Lore at Old World Wisconsin

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119

October 19 – 20, 2018

October 26 - 27, 2018

5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Tonight the veil is thin between this world and the next. Troves of supernatural tales brought to Wisconsin over the generations come to life as you venture into the dark of the woods, encounter traveling performers around their fire, hear eerie tales performed by lantern light, and attempt a haunted maze under the light of the moon.

Cost: Adults $12.00, Children $9.00, 4 and under are free, (best enjoyed by children 8 and older) 10% discount for WHS members, Admission Special: Visit any WaterStone Bank branch and get a $2.00 off coupon for up to 4 admissions. Parking is free. Buy your tickets on line to speed up your entry to the site!

Info
Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours
2625946301
