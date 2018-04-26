HamBINGO Thursday April 26 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs

Do you like to eat GOOD FOOD & PLAY BINGO?

Join Second Hand Purrs at Hamburger Mary's Bar & Grill for HamBINGO Charity Night!

Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hamburger Mary's

730 South 5th Street in Milwaukee

If you are a regular HamBINGO cat, please note the new location!

Reservations are recommended: 414-488-2555

There will be awesome bingo prizes, plus a 50/50 raffle!

HamBINGO Rules:

We can only issue one Bingo packet per player. Each Bingo packet includes 3 Bingo cards per game.

Charities cannot charge players for the Bingo packet, but donations are accepted and appreciated!

100% of donations go to Second Hand Purrs!

PLEASE NOTE: Bingo games can get a little risque-but are always in good fun! If you are easily offended or would like to bring children, this event may not be right for you.