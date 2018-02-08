HamBINGO Thursday February 8 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs

Do you like to eat GOOD FOOD & PLAY BINGO?

Join Second Hand Purrs at Hamburger Mary's Bar & Grill for HamBINGO Charity Night!

When: Thursday, February 8, 2018

Time: 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille

730 South 5th Street in Milwaukee

Phone: 414-488-2555

Reservations are recommended: 414-488-2555

There will be awesome bingo prizes, plus a 50/50 raffle!

HamBINGO Rules:

We can only issue one Bingo packet per player. Each Bingo packet includes 3 Bingo cards per game.

Charities cannot charge players for the Bingo packet, but donations are accepted and appreciated!

100% of donations go to Second Hand Purrs!

PLEASE NOTE: Bingo games can get a little risque-but are always in good fun! If you are easily offended or would like to bring children, this event may not be right for you. Please contact the shelter at secondhandpurrs@gmail.com if you have any questions.