Hamilton Leithauser w/Courtney Marie Andrews

Best known as the frontman for the Walkmen, Hamilton Leithauser embarked on a solo career once that band went on hiatus. ‘I Had A Dream That You Were Mine’ is an album of songs Hamilton Leithauser and Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij wrote and recorded together between July 2014 and February 2016. In the spirit of collaborative albums, not unlike those of David Byrne and Brian Eno, each musician’s individuality remains in tact, while in fact, on this record, both Hamilton’s identity as a singer and Rostam’s as a producer seem to reach new heights.