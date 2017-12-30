Hands-On Brain Puzzle Solving

A fun visit with 60 hands-on mechanical brainteaser puzzles to try, visual puzzles, too! There are bells to ring when you solve a puzzle, too, at this small offbeat museum.

See the unique collection on exhibit and make a puzzle to keep! Meet the puzzle collector and the latest addition to the collection.

The hands-on museum is for adults & families ages 5-105. (though not younger)

>> Please Call for tickets, >>> as space is limited.

$10 cash/person.

533 Milwaukee Av,

Burlington, WI Free parking.

262 763-3946

www.logicpuzzlemuseum.org