Hands-on Workshop at the Grohmann Museum

Join us for a special Gallery Day event! To celebrate the closing of "Growing Place: A Visual Study of Urban Farming," Community Building and Restoration, Community Roofing, and Groundwork Milwaukee are hosting a hands-on, learn-to-build day of teaching and sharing at MSOE’s Grohmann Museum. Bring yourself and your kids and learn basic carpentry skills, tool use, and food growing, all while re-imagining your expectations for yourself and what you can do with your hands.

Projects to include vertical garden planters, tool boxes, bird houses, and “little free libraries,” as well as a full-sized wooden canoe to be raffled off at the end of the day.

This is a free event, no experience is required, and projects will be geared towards patrons of all ages.