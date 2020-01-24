Renaissance Theaterworks presents: "Happy Days" by Samuel Beckett
Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Jan. 24-Feb. 16
Winnie’s buoyant optimism shields her from the harsh glare of the inevitable in Beckett’s unforgettable masterpiece of modern theater.
Often referred to as “the Hamlet for actresses,” Winnie is a mountain of a role, physically and emotionally. A summit part for Milwaukee’s veteran actor, Laura Gordon.
“HAPPY DAYS remains an absurdly funny and boundlessly compassionate portrait of the human spirit.”
- New York Times
Info
Theater & Dance