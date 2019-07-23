Harmonica Masters: James Harman & Friends w/Jim Liban Combo & Madison Slim

HARMONICA MASTERS: JAMES HARMAN & FRIENDS// JIM LIBAN COMBO// MADISON SLIM- TUESDAY, JULY 23RD 7PM

$15 advance tickets available here- harmonicamasters-anodyne.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door

Alabama-born James Harman has been writing, performing and recording the blues since the 1960s. Long based in California, as a bandleader Harman has nurtured a bevy of talented players including future Blasters Phil Alvin, Bill Bazz and Gene Taylor. He’s delivered countless singles and albums under his own name, and has been featured on recordings by notable names like ZZ Top, Mark Hummel and others. Currently on tour with a band featuring longtime James Cotton guitarist Tom Holland and KC blues veterans Patrick Recob and Jan Faircloth on bass and drums, this is a rare opportunity to experience Harman’s talents as harpist, vocalist and songwriter at one of Milwaukee’s finest music venues.

James Harman Back Porch Review – What’cha Gonna Do About Me https://youtu.be/hHP_BDbBpeQ

Jim Liban has been demonstrating his blues harmonica artistry for over fifty years, establishing an international reputation along the way. The accolades of his peers in the blues harp community speak for themselves: “One of the great harp players of all time…” – Rod Piazza. “One of the greatest harmonica players in the world…” – Kim Wilson. “My favorite living blues harp player…” – Joe Filisko. “The bar to shoot for…legendary…” – Curtis Salgado. “A constant source of inspiration…one of the very best to ever pick up a harmonica…” – Rick Estrin. Jim will be supported by his son Matt on drums, Chicago guitar ace Joel Paterson, and bassist Kurt Koenig.

Jim Liban and Joel Paterson - Juke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6kigqo608Q

Madison Slim is another living blues harp legend: decades on the road with blues masters including J.B. Hutto, Sam Lay, Jimmy Rogers, and The Legendary Blues Band; and local gigs with his own Nitecrawlers, Billy Flynn, The Complainers, Alex Wilson and others. Slim recently relocated to his home state of Wisconsin after a long stint in the Tampa Bay area working with Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones. We’re very happy to have this opportunity to showcase his talents alongside two of his fellow blues harp veterans.

Madison Slim with Jimmy Rogers on Conan O’Brien (1994) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nm1mQJDjrwI

