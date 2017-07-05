Harry Potter Trivia
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 6pm-9pm
A trivia sure to challenge every Muggle and Wizard a like. Come and test your Harry Potter Trivia knowledge while enjoying food & drink specials. Cash prize for 1st place, gift certificate prize for 2nd and best team name!
Trivia will start at 6pm sharp and reservations are not available so please arrive early to grab your seats.
Price: $5 per player
