Harwood Place Prescription Collection Day

SPRING CLEAN YOUR MEDICINE CABINETS ON FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Three community organizations—Lutheran Home & Harwood Place, Elm Grove Kiwanis, and Bread of Healing Clinic—are partnering to collect and repurpose unused medications. The prescription collection day is at Harwood Place, 8220 Harwood Ave, on Friday, April 12 from 1-3 p.m.

Free medication is a staple of Bread of Healing Clinic. You can help provide a patient with the gift of health by donating unused prescriptions or over-the-counter medication, such as Tylenol, Motrin, hydrocortisone cream, or Tums.

In addition to helping collect and repurpose unused medication for those in need, this program will focus on tackling growing concerns related to medication management for older adults. Seniors use more medications than any other age group in the U.S., often using multiple medicines which can increase the risk of mix-ups, according to the American Public Health Association.

“Older adults are more sensitive to drug potency, so it’s very important to store medication properly and follow expiration dates,” said Allison Katula, Vice President and COO of Harwood Place.

If you are an older adult or a caregiver of an older adult looking to spring clean your medicine cabinet, Lutheran Home & Harwood Place suggests:

- Look for any expired medicines. Some drugs not only lose their effectiveness but can also become toxic. Properly dispose of them at a prescription take-back day.

- Watch for signs of improper storage. Most medications should be stored in cool, dry places. If your pills or ointments look like they have changed color or texture, the medication has probably gone bad and should be replaced and properly disposed.

- Make a medication list and check it regularly. Include each medication name, purpose, dosage, healthcare prescriber and refill due date to better adhere to your medication plan. A family member or caregiver may also want to help with this—it is sure to give everyone a healthy dose of peace of mind.

A pharmacist from the Bread of Healing Clinic will be onsite at the take-back day on April 12 to answer questions and properly inspect and collect unwanted medications. For more information on how to drop off your unused prescriptions at Harwood Place in Wauwatosa, call 414-256-6800.

About the Lutheran Home & Harwood Place

Lutheran Home & Harwood Place, a nonprofit located in Wauwatosa, Wisc., provides a full continuum of care and services. Lutheran Home provides rehabilitation services, skilled nursing, memory care assisted living, adult day services and child care. Harwood Place provides assisted living and independent living. The Lutheran Home Foundation works to grow awareness and financial support for the needs of older adults in our care.