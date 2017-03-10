Event time: 8pm

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

Saturday, April 1

Doors 7pm / Show 8pm

The Pabst Theater

Hasan Minhaj is a comedian, actor, and writer. Best known as a correspondent on the Emmy and Peabody award-winning program “The Daily Show”. A 2014 Just For Laughs ‘New Face’, he was recently selected by the Sundance Institute to develop Homecoming King and feature film at the prestigious New Frontier Storytelling Lab. A featured storyteller for The Moth his work has garnered acclaim in film, web, and television. He hosted the documentary special ‘Stand Up Planet’ produced by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. His viral web series ‘The Truth with Hasan Minhaj’ has been featured in countless publications including The Huffington Post, Gawker, and New York Times. He has been seen on a variety of other television programs including Arrested Development on Netflix, HBO’s Getting On, and @Midnight on Comedy Central.