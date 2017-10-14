Hasenpfeffer w/Good Landers

Mojo Dojo Comedy's Jared Stepp leads this fast-paced house team in THE TINA, a longform improv format forged in the Cage Matches of Austin, Texas!

Based on inspiration from three separate audience suggestions, HASENPFEFFER engages in a succession of rapid-fire improv scenes that will leave you breathless with laughter.

You'll also see longform improv from GOOD LANDERS (Selena Milewski, Kelsey Moses, Amy Brophy Westrup, Kari Houghtaling, and Crysta Jarczynski), as well as standup comedy from the night's host, Kathryn Evans. That's a lot of show for just $10!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!