Haters Roast – The Shady Tour. It’s an outrageous evening of unapologetic comedy starring the contestants ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race. They’re all sisters when they walk on stage, but that’s when everything changes as the queens read each other for filth – all in good fun. All ages welcome, however – adult content. Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm. There will be a 20-minute intermission. Presented by Murray & Peter.