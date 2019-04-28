Haunted Like Human w/Long Mama & Anson Obvious

The Moon Room at Landmark Lanes

7PM. 21+

$5 cover to support local and touring musicians

Haunted Like Human is bringing a new roots voice to Nashville: two parts folk, one part Americana, and a dash of some indie vibes. Classically trained guitarist Cody Clark has played everything from post-hardcore to jazz. Vocalist Dale Chapman grew up writing prose and poetry, and she brings her strong imagery and storytelling into her music. A combination of Northwestern grit and Southern charm, the two strive to create a unique and intimate listening experience.

Long Mama will take you on a honeymoon to the Badlands and leave you there with no map. Long Mama will carry you across the backwaters of broken minds and untamable hearts. Long Mama will tuck you in under high plains stars while she drinks all of your bad rosé. Milwaukee singer-songwriter Kat Wodtke leads Andrew Koenig (guitar), Nick Lang (percussion), Gavin Hardy (bass), and Eva Nimmer (vocals) on this western journey of wide open spaces and tight spots, each song shimmering with honesty, heart, and grit.

Anson Obvious