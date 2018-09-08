Heywood Banks

Banks is one-of-a-kind, almost impossible to describe, with a style his very own. Equal parts genius and buffoon, this songwriter-comic-singer-poet-musician has become a cult hero and a pop icon, with a show that appeals to college students, businessmen, yuppies, rednecks, punks, kids or your grandmother!

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $22.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this hilarious show in an intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!