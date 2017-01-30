Over Our Head Players presents: "2017 Snowdance 10 minute Comedy Festival"

Event time: Feb. 3-March 5. It also runs Thursdays February 9, 16, 23, and March 2. Fridays are at 8:00; Saturdays are at 5:30 and 8:00; Sundays are at 2:30; and the Thursday performances are at 7:00.

Over Our Head Players will present their popular original comedy competition, the “2017 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival.” These original comedies will be performed together by the OOHP Snowdance ensemble February 3 – March 5. All performances are at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Downtown Racine. At each performance, audience members can vote for their favorite individual comedy; the audience favorites win cash prizes. Reservations are available through the box office, (262)632-6802. Tickets are $15.00 and $17.50.

The Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival is a competition of original short comedies. In the ultimate interactive experience, the audience can vote for the production they enjoyed the most. The votes will be tallied throughout the festival run, and the Snowdance “Best in Snow” will be awarded after the final performance March 5. A cash award of $500.00 goes to “Best in Snow”, with a $200.00 prize for second place and $100 award for third.

The Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy festival draws entrants and audiences from across the country, making Racine the home of the 10 minute comedy competition. Between July and October of 2016, a record-setting 284 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 35 states and six foreign countries entered the competition. The Snowdance selection committee chose these to compete in production.

Price: Tickets are $17.50 on Fridays and Saturdays and $15.00 on Sundays and Thursdays. For reservations, please call the box office, (262)632-6802. Tickets can also be purchased on line at www.overourheadplayers.org.