Health Online: Finding Information You Can Trust is a 90-minute educational program developed by Wisconsin Health Literacy. The program helps adults use the internet to find reliable health information. Participants will learn how to tell which websites are good and practice searching different health topics.

Each participant will get to use an iPad during the program to practice searching for health information. Participants can also bring their own laptops or tablets to use during the program.

This project is supported by the National Network of Libraries of Medicine – Greater Midwest Region.