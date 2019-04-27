Health & Wellness Fair - Free Event

Join us on Saturday, April 27th, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, for our Health & Wellness Fair, at Inventors Brewpub in Port Washington, WI. This is a FREE event and open to the public.

Explore Health and Wellness with Reiki, Yoga and Zuzu Pedals Bicycles, Shooting Rainbows Nature-infused Body Products, B&B Harmony's organic buckwheat hull pillows, Saukville Chiropractic, Massage, Muse Brews Kombucha, Health Coaching, That Natural Place's vitamins and supplements, Eclectic Avenue's wellness gifts and CBD, and Willoway Farm with their potted plants and herbs.

We will be featuring 3 presentations. The first will be at 11am on CBD & The Endocannibinoid System, given by Shelly Skorik of That Natural Place. The second will be at 12pm on Yoga by Debbie Leonard. The third will be at 1pm on The Power that Made Your Body, Heals Your Body by Dr. Ty Wade of Saukville Chiropractic.

Admission is FREE, Vendor charges vary

Inventors Brewpub is located at 435 N. Lake Street

Port Washington, WI 53074. It is the old Legion Hall located across from the bandshell on the lower bluff area.

For more info, please call 920-946-8931 or email ShootingRainbowsForYou@gmail.com