Health and Wellness Fair

Join Saukville Chiropractic Wellness Center on Sunday, October

14th, from 11:00am to 2:00pm, for our Health & Wellness Fair, at

Inventor's Brewpub in Port Washington.

We will be featuring 2 presentations, by Dr. Ty Wade, on CBD & The Endocannibinoid System, and on the Importance of Whole Food Supplements.

Explore Health and Wellness with Chiropractic (Dr. Ty Wade), Massage (Tami Wade LMT, and Nora Boedeker LMT), Reiki (Lindsey Smith), Yoga (Debbie Reynolds), Ayurveda (Kaitlin Felton), Shooting Rainbows' Essential Oils & Body Products, B&B Harmony's organic buckwheat hull pillows, and with Beauty Counter's chemical free skin care (Stacy Krebs-Boeker)

Admission is FREE, Vendor charges vary

Inventor's Brewpub is located at 435 N. Lake Street

Port Washington, WI 53074.

For more info, please call 262-284-0022 or email Saukchiro@gmail.com.