Healthy Cooking Demonstration - Chef Caroline Carter: Vegetarian Soul Food

Caroline Carter is a down to earth Certified Raw Vegan and Vegetarian Chef, motivational speaker, and healthy foods enthusiast. In this fun, informational, and interactive workshop, Chef Caroline will use familiar foods and flavors to transform a typical African American soul food meal filled with meat, fat and sugar, into a deliciously healthy dish using REAL food. The hands-on participation will insure that participants’ eyes, hearts and palates are satisfied with the finished dishes.

For adults and teens | Program Cost: $21 | Member discount: $15 | Price break: $10