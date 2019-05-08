Healthy Cooking Demonstrations - Susie Roberts: Gluten Free Baked Godos

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Learn how to make tasty, organic, and gluten-free baked goods with Susie Roberts, owner of <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kalyanaorganics/">KalyANa Organics.</a> Work with local chefs and make reasonably-priced, nutritious meals at our Healthy Cooking Community Demonstration series. Remember, tasting the dishes is a key component of the lessons!

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Education, Health, Workshops / Classes / Groups
414-344-5460
