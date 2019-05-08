Healthy Cooking Demonstrations - Susie Roberts: Gluten Free Baked Godos
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Learn how to make tasty, organic, and gluten-free baked goods with Susie Roberts, owner of <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kalyanaorganics/">KalyANa Organics.</a> Work with local chefs and make reasonably-priced, nutritious meals at our Healthy Cooking Community Demonstration series. Remember, tasting the dishes is a key component of the lessons!
