“Heart and Soul” Valentines Concert w/Rick Fitzgerald and David HB Drake (4pm)

Rick Fitzgerald and David HB Drake will share a “Heart and Soul” concert on Sunday February 17 at 4pm at the Beulah Brinton House 2590 South Superior Street, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Suggested donation is $10 at the door. Reservations can be made at beulahbrintonhouseconcerts@gmail.com or by calling 414-702-6053.

“Heart and Soul” is a love-in of songs about giving, sharing, old loves and new hopes especially for Valentine’s Day. Rick and David will trade folk music songs from John Denver, Tom Paxton, Paul Stookey and more, including some original work.

Rick performs on autoharp and guitar and David performs songs and stories on banjo, dulcimer, concertina, Native American Flute, and guitar. Rick Fitzgerald is an award winning autoharp master and David HB Drake is one of Wisconsin's busiest folk and acoustic music performers.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/328145741067636/