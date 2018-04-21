HELP! I can’t glaze! (Choose one of two days)

Saturday: April 21st 10am – noon

Need a little direction for all those pieces you’ve been making in The Clay Studio? Now is your chance to learn which glaze does what when you apply it to your bisque piece. Learn about how glazed react to texture, the difference between translucent and opaque glazes, what is food safe and what isn’t and so much more. You must bring a piece that is ready to glaze and Betsy will give you the confidence to complete your masterpiece.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $ 25