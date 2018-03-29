Heritage at Deer Creek Historic Room Dedication

Join New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament, members of the New Berlin Historical Society and Heritage at Deer Creek residents as they dedicate their restaurant and activity rooms in honor of historic New Berlin landmarks. Rooms include the Linnie Lac Lounge, named in honor of the Linnie Lac Dam along College Avenue, and the Sidney Evans Café, named for one of the first settlers in the area. Other rooms take their names from historic streets and areas throughout the city of New Berlin. Guests will enjoy a dedication ceremony, followed by hors d’oeuvres.