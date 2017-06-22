Event time: 10:30am to 2:30pm

In advance of the larger Alzheimer’s Association Walk in September, several Heritage communities are participating in a June 24 Heritage Hike Fundraiser walk, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk will take place at Heritage Deer Creek and will involve residents from Deer Creek, West Allis, Lexington, Elm Grove, Menomonee Falls and Waukesha. Registration will take place at 10:30 a.m., with the hike beginning at 11 a.m. There will also be a brat fry, raffles, sponsored booths and entertainment. Pre-registration is recommended.

Price: Registration is required. Attendees can purchase food, drink, raffle tickets along with resident-made dog biscuits and T-shirts for tie-dying.