Hi Hat Lounge 20th Anniversary Block Party
Hi Hat Lounge/Hi Hat Garage 1701 N. Arlington Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 1pm
In a part of the East Side where businesses seem to turn over increasingly fast, the Hi Hat Lounge has proven it has real staying power. For nearly two decades the bar has been a destination for cocktail lovers and music lovers alike. As a thank you to its patrons, the bar is throwing this block party, featuring food tents, rare beers from Lakefront Brewery, an Old Fashioned contest and music from Rusty Pelicans, Tigernite, Why B, DJ E-Rich, Kiki Champ and Negative/Positive.
