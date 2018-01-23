On Tuesday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m., high-energy “junk rock” ensemble Recycled Percussion will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek. An hour before the show begins, at 6:00 p.m., The Link Gallery of Children’s Art (which connects DCA to Gibraltar Schools through its structure as well as its programming) will host an opening reception for its exhibit “Character Counts and Words of Wisdom.”

Since Justin Spencer formed Recycled Percussion in 1995—to perform in a high school talent show in New Hampshire—the four-man band has become a national phenomenon. They call their music “junk rock,” and they create it by turning ladders, buckets, trash cans, car parts, vacuums, and power tools into percussion instruments. Vegas Magazine says Recycled Percussion is “nothing short of spectacular … a high-energy vibe and a big wow factor.”

Recycled Percussion first gained national attention after appearances in “USA Today” and on “America’s Got Talent.” In addition to playing thousands of shows in over 15 countries, this unlikely quartet has also made guest appearances on “Carson Daly,” “The Today Show,” “China’s Got Talent,” and the Latin Grammy Awards.

Recycled Percussion will also offer workshops and other enrichment activities for Door County students on the day of their performance.

In the exhibit “Character Counts and Words of Wisdom,” presented by The Link Gallery of Children’s Art, Gibraltar students reflect artistically on the ways in which our actions create our character. The resulting art exhibit is a vivid and multifaceted contemplation of the meaning of character. The exhibit will run through February 16. The opening reception for the exhibit will run from 6:00 p.m. on January 23 till the beginning of the Recycled Percussion performance at 7:00 p.m.

Recycled Percussion’s performance is made possible with support from program sponsors Friends of Gibraltar and Gibraltar Schools; major sponsors The Skinner Family Fund of the Door County Community Foundation; supporting sponsors The Cordon Family Foundation and Settlement Courtyard Inn & Lavender Spa; and reduced ticket sponsor Grasse’s Grill.

Recycled Percussion will perform at DCA at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23. Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $48, or $10 for students 18 and under. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.