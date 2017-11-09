Hillary Clinton Live

Join Hillary Rodham Clinton this Fall as she travels the United States. She’ll connect with audiences in a conversation about a story that’s personal, raw, detailed and surprisingly funny. She’ll take you with her on her journey and talk about What Happened, what’s next, and what’s on your mind. What you’ll see will be her story – Live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead. It’s about Hillary’s experience as a woman in politics — she lets loose on this topic, and others, in a way she never has before.