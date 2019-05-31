Hip-Hop Against Heroin
Walker's Point Music Hall 538 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Hip-Hop Against Heroin was started because we've all known someone that's been affected by heroin or opiates. Whether its a friend, family member, or a classmate, it usually doesn't have a happy ending.
Our goal is to fund treatment for heroin/opiate addicts who want help, but maybe can't afford it. We also want to fund some preventative education for the youth to help them understand how dangerous this drug really is. Working with 4th Dimension Sobriety, we hope to bring real survivor stories to kids who are most at risk.
We just want to spark a conversation. One strong voice could save a lot of lives.
LINEUP
Vincent Van Great (w/ Ninja Sauce)
DJay Mando
Yogie B & Keez
Nile
King Myles
DelMar The Poet
music by DJ Chippy
hosted by BMORN
In Partnership with Rebel Music Stage, 4th Dimension Sobriety, and Breaking And Entering