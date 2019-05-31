Hip-Hop Against Heroin was started because we've all known someone that's been affected by heroin or opiates. Whether its a friend, family member, or a classmate, it usually doesn't have a happy ending.

Our goal is to fund treatment for heroin/opiate addicts who want help, but maybe can't afford it. We also want to fund some preventative education for the youth to help them understand how dangerous this drug really is. Working with 4th Dimension Sobriety, we hope to bring real survivor stories to kids who are most at risk.

We just want to spark a conversation. One strong voice could save a lot of lives.

LINEUP

Vincent Van Great (w/ Ninja Sauce)

DJay Mando

Yogie B & Keez

Nile

King Myles

DelMar The Poet

music by DJ Chippy

hosted by BMORN

In Partnership with Rebel Music Stage, 4th Dimension Sobriety, and Breaking And Entering