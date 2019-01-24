How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy

If you are a small business owner who knows all too well how competitive the market is right now for hiring great employees, you will want to attend this event! We guarantee you will walk away with at least three great ideas to immediately improve your business!

Join us as we discuss growing the team of your dreams by:

- Leveraging your time to maximize efficiency and take profits to the next level

- Building a great team & motivate them

- Creating systems that will be the foundation for continuous improvement

- Getting the quality of life that you started your business for in the first place

Free event. Registration is required. Please visit aceg.biz/events/ to find out more & to register today!