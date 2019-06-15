Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin

to Google Calendar - Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-06-15 11:00:00

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119

Gather your friends and family and experience what your great-great-grandfather was brewing! See brewers use equipment and techniques from the late 1800s and heirloom hops

Cost: Adults (13-64): $20 Seniors (65+): $18 Children (5-12): $10 Children (4 & under): Free Wisconsin Historical Society Members: Free

Info

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Kids & Family
262-594-6301
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin - 2019-06-15 11:00:00